FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FQVLF Raised by Analyst

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 4.08%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.