FY2026 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Raised by William Blair

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

