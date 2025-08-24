GAP (NYSE:GAP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GAP. Bank of America cut their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GAP opened at $21.4180 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.15.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

