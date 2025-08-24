Guild’s (GHLD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Guild Stock Up 0.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GHLD stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Guild has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 95,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $1,582,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 380,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

