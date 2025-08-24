Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1,558.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

