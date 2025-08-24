Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $111,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,446,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,600 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.