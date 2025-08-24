HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HONE. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 5.0%

HONE stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 45.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,596,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.