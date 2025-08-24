HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.48% from the company’s current price.

KRYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.38.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.70. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $207.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,870,000 after buying an additional 481,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

