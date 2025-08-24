Head to Head Analysis: Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) versus Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get Inno alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inno and Aspen Aerogels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 11.55 -$3.21 million N/A N/A Aspen Aerogels $452.70 million 1.27 $13.38 million ($3.81) -1.83

Aspen Aerogels has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inno and Aspen Aerogels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Aerogels 1 2 6 1 2.70

Aspen Aerogels has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.57%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than Inno.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and Aspen Aerogels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Aspen Aerogels -78.53% 2.92% 1.85%

Risk & Volatility

Inno has a beta of -2.18, indicating that its share price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Aerogels beats Inno on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inno

(Get Free Report)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; and Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market. It also offers Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.