Head to Head Analysis: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) vs. Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Lionsgate Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 7.76% N/A N/A Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.83%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Lionsgate Studios”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 7.14 -$30.00 million $1.02 93.14 Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.57 -$128.50 million ($0.67) -9.43

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Lionsgate Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lionsgate Studios 0 4 6 1 2.73

Lionsgate Studios has a consensus target price of $8.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B beats Lionsgate Studios on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

