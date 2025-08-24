Head-To-Head Comparison: Online Vacation Center (ONVC) & Its Competitors

Risk and Volatility

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center’s rivals have a beta of -2.33, suggesting that their average share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center 3.71% N/A N/A Online Vacation Center Competitors -13.45% -27.73% -5.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.10 million $750,000.00 20.20 Online Vacation Center Competitors $21.73 billion $2.17 billion 20.31

This table compares Online Vacation Center and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Online Vacation Center’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center. Online Vacation Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

