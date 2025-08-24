Head to Head Comparison: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omron has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Omron”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $877.92 million 0.27 -$16.52 million ($1.08) -7.88 Omron $5.26 billion 1.02 $107.39 million $1.11 23.47

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Omron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -3.39% -9.24% -3.69% Omron 4.04% 3.49% 2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stoneridge and Omron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omron 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stoneridge presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.01%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Omron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Omron shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omron beats Stoneridge on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Omron

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.