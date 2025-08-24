Head to Head Contrast: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and Transcontinental Realty Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $331.56 billion 0.00 -$58.25 million $1.58 9.56 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.07 million 8.77 $5.86 million $0.76 62.84

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 25.95% 7.91% 3.94% Transcontinental Realty Investors 13.88% 0.41% 0.33%

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

