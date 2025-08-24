Head to Head Contrast: Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) & MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences -555.23% -62.10% -47.49% MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and MusclePharm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 0.94 -$47.92 million ($99.25) -0.08 MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) N/A

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spruce Biosciences and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 6 0 0 2.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $131.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,500.61%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MusclePharm beats Spruce Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MusclePharm

(Get Free Report)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.