Head-To-Head Review: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) versus Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Entertainment and Bragg Gaming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 Bragg Gaming Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $35.3333, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.62%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $666.82 million 0.99 $50.73 million $0.54 46.85 Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million 0.63 -$5.57 million ($0.24) -11.50

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Bragg Gaming Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 2.35% 3.23% 1.43% Bragg Gaming Group -5.04% -7.51% -5.06%

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Bragg Gaming Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.