Head-To-Head Review: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -91.56% -147.93% -48.78% Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -467.57% -27.96% -22.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XOS and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 1 2.80 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

This table compares XOS and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $55.96 million 0.47 -$50.16 million ($5.85) -0.54 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $460,000.00 9.44 -$5.19 million ($2.02) -0.80

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XOS beats Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

