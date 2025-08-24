Head to Head Survey: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) & Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LPL Financial and Merriman”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $12.39 billion 2.34 $1.06 billion $14.62 24.79 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

95.7% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 7.91% 39.80% 9.76% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LPL Financial and Merriman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 1 1 10 0 2.75 Merriman 0 0 0 0 0.00

LPL Financial currently has a consensus target price of $383.5833, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given LPL Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Merriman.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Merriman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance. The company also provides fee-based platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

