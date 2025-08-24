Head to Head Survey: Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) and Its Rivals

Insider and Institutional Ownership
7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zion Oil & Gas
|N/A
|-22.49%
|-20.24%
|Zion Oil & Gas Competitors
|-113.00%
|9.40%
|5.14%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zion Oil & Gas
|N/A
|-$7.34 million
|-0.14
|Zion Oil & Gas Competitors
|$3.36 billion
|$608.45 million
|6.37
Risk & Volatility
Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of -1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Zion Oil & Gas rivals beat Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
