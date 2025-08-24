Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $22.4610 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,004,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $110,093,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.