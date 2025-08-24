HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 17,535 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Celanese by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $48.4380 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

