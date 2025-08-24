HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,773 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,317,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,651,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 362,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,548,000 after purchasing an additional 324,452 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $55.30 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.