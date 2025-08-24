Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Stock Position Cut by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

