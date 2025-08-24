Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

Get Icon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Icon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Icon

Icon Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $328.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.