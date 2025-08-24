Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. Incyte has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,831.80. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,999.94. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,623,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Incyte by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Incyte by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 61,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

