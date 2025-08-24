Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Internet Initiative Japan has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

IIJIY stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $521.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.99 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

