Invesco Ltd. Acquires 128,745 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4,645.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $33.5140 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

