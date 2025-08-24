Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,994,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 321,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,772,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 657,141 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 169,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.1250 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $791.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

