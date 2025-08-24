Invesco Ltd. Purchases 528,617 Shares of Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after acquiring an additional 874,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adeia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Adeia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,276,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Adeia by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,169,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADEA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

