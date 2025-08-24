Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $428,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,627.12. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $408,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,499.60. The trade was a 15.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,606. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,727,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

