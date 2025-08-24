iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.32 price objective on the stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on iQIYI from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

iQIYI Trading Up 4.7%

IQ opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.25 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $988.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 23.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,905,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 448,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 255,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

