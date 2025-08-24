iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $114,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,988,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4%

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.