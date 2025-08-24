Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

Okta Stock Up 2.5%

Okta stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. The trade was a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

