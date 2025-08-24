Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) to Buy

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.20 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Trading Up 20.3%

MINISO Group stock opened at $26.6630 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $692.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.