Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,905.54 ($25.77) and last traded at GBX 1,905.54 ($25.77), with a volume of 157557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,893 ($25.61).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,950 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,875.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JMAT
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.8%
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.