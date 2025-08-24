Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,905.54 ($25.77) and last traded at GBX 1,905.54 ($25.77), with a volume of 157557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,893 ($25.61).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,950 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,875.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,802.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,550.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.