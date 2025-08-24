JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EHang currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHang

EHang Trading Up 6.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Shares of EH stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.45. EHang has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of EHang by 585.4% in the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 648,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 573,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,669,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at about $8,162,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth about $4,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.