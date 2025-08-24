Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.09 million, a P/E ratio of -73.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 95,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,801.44. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 53,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Kelly Services by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kelly Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

