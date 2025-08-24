Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $1,111,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,255 shares in the company, valued at $118,542,441.60. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.