Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $211,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 232,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.9%

KEYS stock opened at $166.7960 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock worth $4,866,631 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

