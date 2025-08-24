Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Position Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 171.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

KEYS stock opened at $166.7960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock worth $4,866,631. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

