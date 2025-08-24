Kirby Corporation $KEX Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,650,000 after acquiring an additional 581,215 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 633,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after acquiring an additional 348,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $31,741,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 11,498.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 192,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kirby by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Kirby stock opened at $100.2850 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

