Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.9850 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

