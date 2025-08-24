Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Desjardins

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraken Robotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.70.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$940.68 million, a PE ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.74. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$753,408.00. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

