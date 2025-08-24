Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.