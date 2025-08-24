Leerink Partners Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $54.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

ARCT opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

