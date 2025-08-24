Leerink Partners Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $15.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Leerink Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

