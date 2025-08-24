Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

LQDT stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,197.80. This represents a 32.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $34,179,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 651.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,390 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 281.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 399,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 243.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 287,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $8,682,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

