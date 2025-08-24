LKQ Corporation $LKQ Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of LKQ worth $111,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $6,106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 499.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 18,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

LKQ Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

