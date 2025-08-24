Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lloyds Banking Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $4.5950 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,828,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705,846 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,154,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 453,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

