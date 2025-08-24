Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $245.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.1%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $263.5780 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

