LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LXP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.7950 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3,809.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

